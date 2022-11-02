More than 363,000 Louisiana residents vote early for Nov. 8 election

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Twelve percent of voters in Louisiana chose to vote early ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Of the state’s more than 3 million registered voters, 363,009 of them participated in early voting.

Here are the early voting numbers from around Southwest Louisiana:

Allen Parish: 10 percent of the parish’s 13,419 registered voters participated in early voting, or 1,322 voters.

Beauregard Parish: 11 percent of the parish’s 23,186 registered voters participated in early voting, or 2,467 voters.

Calcasieu Parish: 10 percent of the parish’s 126,874 registered voters participated in early voting, or 13,097 voters.

Cameron Parish: 12 percent of the parish’s 5,035 registered voters participated in early voting, or 587 voters.

Jeff Davis Parish: 16 percent of the parish’s 20,961 registered voters participated in early voting, or 3,399 voters.

Vernon Parish: 11 percent of the parish’s 25,484 registered voters participated in early voting, or 2,847 voters.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling location and sample ballot by visiting Geauxvote.com.

KPLC will be streaming live coverage of Election Day results both on air and our digital products starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will conclude with a special edition of our 10 p.m. newscast.

