McNeese Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In Lynn Kennedy’s first season as head coach of the McNeese Women’s Basketball team, he helped the Cowgirls to an overall record of 13-15 in 2021-22, but in 2022-23, and coach Kennedy’s second year at the helm, Kennedy is hoping to see more out of his Cowgirls.

“You know I liked our progression this fall, we have some experience back, playing in the Southland for a year now, and understanding what it takes to be one of those top teams competing for a championship, and just to see our progress throughout the fall, I think we’re farther along, you know I’ve talked about it before, we’re probably 10 to 15 practices ahead of where we were last year at this time, and so I think that’s helped us, and just the experience its helped the transfers and the freshmen catch up” said coach Kennedy.

Notably, the Cowgirls have three returning starters from last season, back for the 2022-23 season, headlined by Kaili Chamberlin, who averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season, and was named to the Southland Conference preseason first team, and Desirae Hansen who averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season, who was named to the Southland Conference preseason second team. Coach Kennedy recognized Chamberlin, and Hansen, and other returnees, for their roles in helping the new additions to the team, get comfortable, and acclimated in Lake Charles.

“It definitely helps to have that experience back, you know I think even with Nae Nae {Le’Shenae Stubblefield} and Divine {Divine Tanks}, and with the previous staff and now continuing on with us it definitely helps the team chemistry and helping the new players get adjusted to our system, our style of play, and our practices, you know I think that’s the biggest thing, our practices are so fast and intense and you know we scrimmage a lot so that’s definitely a change for them because they’re not used to that” said coach Kennedy.

The Cowgirls are set to get their 2022-23 season started on Monday, November 7th at 11:00am in the Legacy Center, when they host Ecclesia College.

