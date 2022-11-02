McNeese Volleyball Beats Houston Christian, takes top spot in Southland

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday night was a big one for the McNeese Cowgirls as they hosted Houston Christian at the Legacy Center, with the top spot in the Southland Conference on the line. Both the Cowgirls and the Huskies entered last night’s match with 10-3 records against Southland Conference opponents, the Cowgirls entered the match with an overall record of 14-13, and the Huskies 18-8.

The Cowgirls won the first set 25-23, the Huskies evened it up at one set a piece as they won the second 25-22, and the third set was back and forth. McNeese led the third set 22-20, but Houston Christian stormed back with three consecutive points of their own to take a 23-22 lead, but the Cowgirls wouldn’t go away as they scored three consecutive points to take the set, and the advantage in the match.

The Huskies forced a decisive fifth set with a narrow 25-23 win in the fourth, but the Cowgirls were able to overcome it by winning the fifth set 15-13, winning what was an incredible back and forth match, as neither team was able to win two consecutive sets.

With the win, the Cowgirls now sit alone atop the Southland Conference standings with a conference record of 11-3, and an overall record of 15-13, while Houston Christian is now tied with Southeastern Louisiana in second place as they sit at 10-4.

McNeese’s remaining schedule:

11/3: at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 6:30pm

11/5: at University of the Incarnate Word 10:00am

11/10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana 4:00pm

11/12: vs. Lamar 1:00pm

