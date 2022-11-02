McNeese Men’s Basketball Prepares for 2022-23 Season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2021-22 was a rough season for the McNeese Men’s Basketball team in John Aiken’s first year as head coach as they finished with a record of 11-22 overall, and a 4-10 conference record, but with the 2022-23 season beginning on Monday, November 7th, coach Aiken likes where his team is at heading into his second season with the Cowboys.

“We’ve changed some things from a system standpoint in terms of what we’re doing defensively, and I like where we’re at there, offensively I think we’re going to shoot the ball better, I think you’re going to see that, we had a scrimmage the other day where we shot the ball really well... but I really like our group, I think we’re talented, I think the pieces fit really well” said coach Aiken.

Additionally, coach Aiken revealed some news about Walker Timme, the 6′7″ 215 pound freshman forward out of Richardson, Texas, whose brother Drew, helped lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to the National Championship game in 2021.

“I’ll address this now, he’s actually taking a leave of absence, just for some mental health stuff, nothing crazy, but he took a leave of absence about a couple of weeks ago and so he’s probably not going to be with us for much of the rest of the first semester, we’re hoping that after he kind of works through some things that we’ll get him back, coming into the second semester” said coach Aiken regarding Walker Timme.

Timme is on scholarship with the Cowboys, and was expected to play a solid role in 2022-23, and likely will once he returns to the team, but in his absence coach Aiken said South Beauregard alum Zach Blackwell has stepped up in practice, and it will likely be him and others who will fill in for the hole left behind by Timme once the season gets underway.

The Cowboys get their season started on Monday, November 7th against Champion Christian at 7:00pm in the Legacy Center.

