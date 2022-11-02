LEGAL CORNER: Can a court compel me to pay support to my mother?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. If you want your legal questions answered, email them to us at news@kplctv.com. The Southwest Louisiana Law Center will answer them every Wednesday.

Civil matters only, please.

QUESTION: I hired someone to manage a duplex apartment that I owned. I just learned that that the manager allowed one of his family members to move into one of the units without payment for two months. Can I sue the manager for the two month’s rent?

ANSWER: This is called “usurpation of authority.”

The Manager in this case is probably liable under a section of the Louisiana law known as delictual obligations.

Under Louisiana Civil Code Article 2293, the manager must exercise the care of a “prudent administrator” and is answerable for any loss that results from his/her failure to do so.

A court, considering the circumstances, may reduce the amount due the owner from the tenants themselves on account of the manager’s failure to act as a prudent administrator.

QUESTION: My mother has issues and she and I do not get along. Due to her own bad choices, she has been evicted from her apartment and is now homeless and unemployed. She now wants to come live with me. As hard as this may sound, I’d rather her not. Can a court compel me to pay support to my mother?

ANSWER: It’s possible that a court could make a child support a parent.

Civil Code Art. 236 and 237 say that a child regardless of age owes honor and respect to his parents.. Descendants such as children are bound to provide the basic necessities of life to their parents who are in need.

The parent would have to prove inability to obtain these necessities by other means or from other sources. Basic necessities generally means food, clothing, shelter, and health care. The obligation joint and divisible among siblings.

The amount of support is determined in accordance with the needs of the parent and the means of the children.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.