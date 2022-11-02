50/50 Thursdays
LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident

A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars and a utility pole, police say.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident.

A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.

The driver was brought to a local hospital due to the medical condition, not injuries from the crash, Treadway said. She said the medical condition is not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Some roads in the area are closed, according to LCPD.

KPLC crew on the scene say some traffic lights are out, and Entergy is at the scene. We will update this story when we know more.

