La. DOTD hosts roadshow to discuss current, upcoming construction projects

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Public officials from the state legislature and the DOTD gathered at the McNeese SEED Center Wednesday to review highway construction priorities in Southwest Louisiana.

The DOTD roadshows are annual events that allow officials and the public from each region of the state to discuss projects planned for the fiscal year.

“I love talking about infrastructure because it’s non-partisan. It affects every geographical region of our state,” said Jennifer Marusak, Executive Director of the Port Association of Louisiana.

“I want you guys to know that you have some members of this legislative delegation in Southwest Louisiana, particularly in the Lake Charles area, that do a wonderful job representing you and fighting for projects,” said Sen. Patrick McMath (R-Covington).

