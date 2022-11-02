50/50 Thursdays
I-10 E on-ramp at Hwy 165 closure to start Sunday

DOTD expects construction to be completed in fall 2024.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa, La. (KPLC) - A major construction project on I-10 through Iowa is set to move forward on Nov. 6.

The I-10 East on-ramp at U.S. Hwy 165 is expected to remain closed from Sunday until mid-summer 2023.

The closure will allow for the construction on the outside I-10 East lane and on-ramp, which will eventually tie into the newly constructed bridge.

