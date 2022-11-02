I-10 E on-ramp at Hwy 165 closure to start Sunday

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - A major construction project on I-10 through Iowa is set to move forward on Nov. 6.

The I-10 East on-ramp at U.S. Hwy 165 is expected to remain closed from Sunday until mid-summer 2023.

The closure will allow for the construction on the outside I-10 East lane and on-ramp, which will eventually tie into the newly constructed bridge.

