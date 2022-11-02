50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Focus on reproductive rights maybe a bigger issue in 2024 for Democrats

Political analysts say right now voters are really concerned about the economy.
pro-choice rally
pro-choice rally(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the nearly five months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Democrats have focused on making abortion rights the center-piece of their campaigns.

It’s all to push their supporters to the ballot box to hold on to the balance of power in Congress.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is the executive director of the online network MomsRising. Its website says it’s more than a million members strong.

“The ability to decide if, when, and how many children to have. Reproductive rights is absolutely going to drive people of all genders to the polls,” said Rowe-Finkbeiner.

In a recent poll, the Kaiser Family Foundation found abortion access and reproductive health is activating Democratic women especially in states where abortion is currently illegal.

Thirteen states have enacted full bans on abortions according to a tracker in the New York Times.

“I think for me I always thought the reproductive health issue as an election issue was going to take a little bit of time,” said Katie Wonnenberg, a political analyst with Public Private Strategies in Washington, D.C.

Wonnenberg says while reproductive health is an important issue this election cycle, the economy and inflation is something that’s currently impacting all voters.

“I think it will be huge in 2024 because we’re going to see more and more stories about women’s access being cut off,” said Wonnenberg. “The harm it’s doing to individuals and their families. Right now, we just have an economic uphill that I think is really hard.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation did find in its poll that neither party held a distinct advantage when it came to motivating voters.

It was just that the issues driving them were different. For Republicans, it’s the economy. For Democrats, it’s reproductive health.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

More than 363,000 Louisiana residents vote early for Nov. 8 election
Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the Federal Reserve’s latest interest...
White House press secretary speaks about Federal Reserve interest rate hike
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor