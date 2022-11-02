50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine for now; but storms return late Friday into Saturday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the return of sunshine, temperatures are already warmer at noon than we saw for highs yesterday with temperatures heading into the upper 70s by mid-afternoon. The best chance of any rain remains right along the immediate coastline down along the Gulf and offshore and there could be some clouds from time to time, mainly south of I-10.

Afternoon forecast
Afternoon forecast(KPLC)

Lows tonight stay a bit milder in the 60s with highs back in the 80s for Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Rain chances stay low with the best chance of showers tomorrow remaining to our west over parts of SE Texas.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast

We’ll be tracking a line of thunderstorms approaching SW Louisiana late Friday night ahead of a front. This line of storms could bring some severe weather with the primary threats being damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The arrival time of this main line of storms looks to push through after midnight Friday night into the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

What we're tracking Friday night into Saturday
What we're tracking Friday night into Saturday(KPLC)

Once this line of storms moves east, we see a quick improvement in our weather later in the day on Saturday. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible. Temperatures stay mild behind this front with highs back in the lower 80s for most of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next threat of storms late Friday into Saturday
Sunshine returns today
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun back for a couple of days; more rain by the end of the week