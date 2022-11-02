FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine for now; but storms return late Friday into Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the return of sunshine, temperatures are already warmer at noon than we saw for highs yesterday with temperatures heading into the upper 70s by mid-afternoon. The best chance of any rain remains right along the immediate coastline down along the Gulf and offshore and there could be some clouds from time to time, mainly south of I-10.

Afternoon forecast (KPLC)

Lows tonight stay a bit milder in the 60s with highs back in the 80s for Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Rain chances stay low with the best chance of showers tomorrow remaining to our west over parts of SE Texas.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll be tracking a line of thunderstorms approaching SW Louisiana late Friday night ahead of a front. This line of storms could bring some severe weather with the primary threats being damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The arrival time of this main line of storms looks to push through after midnight Friday night into the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

What we're tracking Friday night into Saturday (KPLC)

Once this line of storms moves east, we see a quick improvement in our weather later in the day on Saturday. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible. Temperatures stay mild behind this front with highs back in the lower 80s for most of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

