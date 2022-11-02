50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way Friday night into early Saturday could be strong

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some clouds will begin to filter in through the evening which will help keep temperatures tonight a bit milder. Lows are only expected to dip into the 60s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay low with the best chance of a few sprinkles right along the coastline.

Thursday will again be on the drier side despite some clouds from time to time through the day. Look for temperatures to reach the lower 80s and breezes to increase through the afternoon.

A few showers will begin to be possible through the day Friday with the best chance of rain and storms arriving later in the evening ahead of a front moving through overnight into Saturday morning. This front will bring a line of strong to possibly severe storms upon arrival with the potential for strong damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.

As far as the timing of these strongest storms, late Friday night into the overnight hours of Saturday morning looks to be the most likely arrival of this line, pushing east of the area by midday Saturday with improving weather that afternoon and evening.

Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible as well which we do need, just not the severe threat!

Next week, temperatures remain warmer than average with highs each day near 80 until the end of next week when a cool down arrives by the following weekend.

