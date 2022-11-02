Ellender Bridge suffered “minor structural damage” when hit by a a barge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ellender Bridge was struck by a tugboat pushing a barge eastward Monday, according to the State Department of Transportation.

State officials said the bridge’s capacity was not affected and the bridge remains open.

The Ellender Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sulphur.

Fisherman Jerry Barker and a friend were sitting in a truck when it happened.

“I was at the bridge right there and they had a tug boat moving a tank and it hit the bridge, the tank was rubbing the top of the bridge. I seen it hit the bridge and it just kept on going,” he said.

Some people who saw what happened were concerned whether the bridge was safe to cross and changed their route to avoid it.

DOTD Spokesperson John Guidroz said the operator made a preliminary visual inspection immediately after it happened which did not reveal any significant damage to the bridge.

Guidroz said a damage inspection performed in the morning confirmed minor structural damage, and that the bridge’s capacity has not been affected.

So, the bridge will remain open to vehicle and marine traffic.

Still, some residents want answers to other questions such as what is protocol in such incidents and was it followed; were appropriate authorities notified; and what kind of investigation is underway concerning the tugboat and barge.

State highway officials said they do not expect there to be any load limits posted on the bridge.

