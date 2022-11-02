50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ellender Bridge suffered “minor structural damage” when hit by a a barge

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ellender Bridge was struck by a tugboat pushing a barge eastward Monday, according to the State Department of Transportation.

State officials said the bridge’s capacity was not affected and the bridge remains open.

The Ellender Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sulphur.

Fisherman Jerry Barker and a friend were sitting in a truck when it happened.

“I was at the bridge right there and they had a tug boat moving a tank and it hit the bridge, the tank was rubbing the top of the bridge. I seen it hit the bridge and it just kept on going,” he said.

Some people who saw what happened were concerned whether the bridge was safe to cross and changed their route to avoid it.

DOTD Spokesperson John Guidroz said the operator made a preliminary visual inspection immediately after it happened which did not reveal any significant damage to the bridge.

Guidroz said a damage inspection performed in the morning confirmed minor structural damage, and that the bridge’s capacity has not been affected.

So, the bridge will remain open to vehicle and marine traffic.

Still, some residents want answers to other questions such as what is protocol in such incidents and was it followed; were appropriate authorities notified; and what kind of investigation is underway concerning the tugboat and barge.

State highway officials said they do not expect there to be any load limits posted on the bridge.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

More than 12,000 early votes were cast, making up around 9% of Calcasieu Parish voters.
Early voting wraps up in Calcasieu Parish
In 2021, Louisiana faced Hurricane Ida, winter storms and floods, including the May 17 flood in...
HUD awards $7 million to Lake Charles for disaster recovery
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory issued for Ragley area
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Rain eases up through the evening as we finally get to see the sun on Wednesday