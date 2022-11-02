Dequincy’s Reese Ashworth Signs to Play Baseball at LSUE

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Reese Ashworth is a multi-sport athlete for Dequincy High School as he plays baseball, basketball, and football for the Tigers, but on Tuesday he signed his National Letter of Intent to focus on baseball in college, where he will play for the LSU Eunice Bengals.

Ashworth is a pitcher, catcher, and first baseman for the Dequincy Tigers, and following his senior season in 2022-23, he will travel just up the road and trade his black and red in for purple and gold.

“It’s not far from home so I mean it’s a great opportunity for me and, with the transfer portal it’s hard to go into division one and start, and I want to go in, and get my two years so I can continue on to like the SEC level and get higher into the game” said Ashworth on why he picked LSUE.

Before stepping foot on LSUE’s campus for his freshman year, Ashworth has some goals for his senior season with the Dequincy Tigers. After coming up short in the state playoffs in previous years, Ashworth hopes to lead the Tigers to a state title before he graduates “My goal is to get a state title man, it’s my senior year, we’ve been close, we made it to the quarter finals, quarter finals, quarter finals, and then last year of course we got upset first round, but this year I think it’s going to be a different year, and I think I’m there so I can start leading my team to a state title.”

