CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.

The occupant was not believed to be a danger to the public, CPSO said.

No injuries are reported, CPSO said.

