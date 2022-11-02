CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.
The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
The occupant was not believed to be a danger to the public, CPSO said.
No injuries are reported, CPSO said.
