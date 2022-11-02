50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office receives highway safety grant

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $88,000 in grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help reduce traffic crashes.

The funds will be used to place off-duty deputies on roads and create checkpoints to help enforce traffic laws for drinking and driving as well as seatbelt and speeding violations.

