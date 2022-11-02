BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake.

After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana.

“Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in the amount of time we’ve done it in, I mean typically the engineering portion of it alone would take two and a half, maybe three years, I mean we designed, engineered and rebuilt in just over two years,” said BioLab capital projects manager Joey Warner.

The facility in Westlake was the second largest supplier of chemicals used to make chlorine products, but had to be rebuilt after major damage in Hurricane Laura.

“BioLab will be actively supplying the pool market for the 2023 season which should provide some relief,” said plant manager Donald Brunette.

BioLab also took the opportunity to expand operations, which should help pool users after a chlorine shortage during the shutdown.

“We’ve increased our capacities a little bit and production capabilities so we’ll be able to get back on the market a little faster,” Warner said.

The facility is also bringing jobs back to Southwest Louisiana.

“We’ve got 100 people working which will generate millions of dollars within the community and for the people making that money,” Brunette said.

