Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community.

Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022.

The owner reported the following items were stolen:

  • An orange L4600HST Kubota tractor with a front-end loader and backhoe
  • A red IS2000Z Ferris zero-turn lawn mower
  • A blue and white Hovercraft vehicle
  • A camouflage RTV 1140 CPX Kubota utility vehicle
  • A Big Tex utility trailer
L4600HST Kubota tractor with front end loader and backhoe
L4600HST Kubota tractor with front end loader and backhoe(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
IS2000Z Ferris zero-turn lawn mower
IS2000Z Ferris zero-turn lawn mower(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
Hovercraft vehicle
Hovercraft vehicle(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
RTV 1140 CPX Kubota utility vehicle
RTV 1140 CPX Kubota utility vehicle(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows where these items are located or has any information that might assist them to contact them at 337-463-3281, the anonymous crime stoppers hotline at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372.

You can also submit a tip through the sheriff’s office website or text a tip anonymously to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777

Crime Stoppers offers rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of suspects or the recovery of stolen property.

