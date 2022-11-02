Altar of the dead on display at St. Henry’s Catholic Church

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For many of the faithful, Tuesday marks All Saints Day, and Wednesday is All Souls Day.

St. Henry’s Catholic Church on Eighth Avenue is celebrating All Souls Day with an altar of the dead.

On the altar you will see photos of popes of the last century, along with skull ornaments and marigolds, which are often seen on Mexican altars honoring the feast day.

This year's altar honors popes of the last century. (Diocese of Lake Charles)

The altar will stay up in the foyer all day Wednesday.

