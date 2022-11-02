50/50 Thursdays
14-year-old with rare condition hopes for lung transplant so she can continue singing

A 14-year-old Iowa girl hopes for lung transplant after a health crisis fully surfaced two weeks ago. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Quanecia Fraser
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOLDIER, Iowa (KETV) – After a health crisis fully surfaced, a teen in Iowa is hoping she can get a lung transplant so she can continue doing what she loves most: singing.

The sound of Katie Hoskins’ voice is music to her parents’ ears. However, about six months ago, her parents started noticing changes in her daughter.

Her mother, Vera Hoskins, said Katie would get tired easily and started having panic attacks.

“We could tell something was wrong,” Vera Hoskins said. “We weren’t sure what.”

Recently, Katies’ symptoms took a turn for the worst.

“When she came in the kitchen, she walked to the pantry and she had to rest,” Vera Hoskins said. “And then she walked to the counter, and then she had to rest.”

Moments later, Katie’s mother said it looked like she was about to pass out.

“Grabbed her shoulders and I said ‘Look at me,’ and when she picked her head up and looked at me, her face was completely white, her lips were completely white and her pupils instantly flashed, dilated,” Vera Hoskins said.

She said she told Katie to keep breathing through her nose and out her mouth as she dialed 911.

“She’s trying, she’s trying but I can tell something was just not right,” Vera Hoskins said. “She’s looking worse.”

The teen from Soldier, Iowa, then went to a local hospital before being transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Nurse practitioner Venus Anderson said Katie seemed to have Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease (PVOD).

“What we believe for Katie to have is PVOD, is what’s caused her pulmonary hypertension is extremely rare,” Anderson said. “And so this is the rarest of the rare ... ideologies of pulmonary hypertension.”

Anderson said Katie’s heart failed the night she went to the hospital.

“When the lungs are ill and sick with high resistance, the heart can only overcome that for so long,” Anderson said.

Katie now has to get a lung transplant.

“I don’t know, I’m alive right now. So that’s good,” she said.

Katie’s parents were told the life expectancy after a lung transplant is six to seven years, but getting it would improve her quality of life.

“We want to give her as much as we possibly can, as many experiences as we possibly can while she’s here,” Katie’s father, Adam Hoskins, said.

Because there is nowhere to get a pediatric lung transplant in Omaha, Katie was flown to Texas for evaluation, where she was approved for a lung transplant and will soon be on the list for a donor.

“There will be multiple medications for her to take, frequent follow up appointments, things like that to make sure that she can stay infection free, specifically in the first year after transplant,” Anderson said.

In the meantime, Katie’s voice has been filling her hospital room.

“She’s been singing to us, and playing her ukulele when she feels good,” Anderson said.

Katie’s parents are hopeful she can get the transplant so they can continue to hear the sweet sounds of Katie for as long as possible.

“I want to do things that I want to do because I don’t want to look back on my life and regret things that I didn’t do,” Katie said.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

