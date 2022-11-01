What are this year’s most popular Halloween costumes?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What are the hottest Halloween costumes this year? We caught up with some last-minute shoppers Monday morning.

One empty shelf after another, but that didn’t stop locals like Madison Hartley from doing some last minute costume shopping for her 10-year-old son.

”He wanted something off Amazon, it was a blow up costume. But it was like really expensive, so I was like no, and he was like but I really want to be something, so I’m here!” Hartley said.

For others who already had a costume, it was all about the finishing touches, parent Lindsay LeBleu said.

“I got an email letting me know that my daughters go-go boots would not be in for her costume. I got that two days ago, I looked online and realized I could not get them anywhere so I had hoped that Spirit would have some white go-go boots, but unfortunately I’m a little too late,” LeBleu said.

Employees say this year, the Joker and Michael Meyers were two costumes that went flying off the shelves.

But there were still plenty of options like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a nun, and even a pint of beer.

No matter what you choose, it’s all about being in character for this spooky day.

“I’m excited though, we love Halloween and we love our community and were excited to be a part of this fun day,“ Hartley said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.