Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation department teamed up with the Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue for the Boo-Tastic Bash.

Little Halloween ghouls and goblins made their way through the mall of the event dressed in costumes.

Kids were welcomed to the free event at the Prien Lake Mall Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick or treating happened throughout the entire mall so participants could go from one end to the other collecting candy while playing games along the way.

Mall officials said they had nearly four thousand kids turn out last year and they estimate this year brought in thousands again.

