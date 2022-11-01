50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation department teamed up with the Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue for the Boo-Tastic Bash.

Little Halloween ghouls and goblins made their way through the mall of the event dressed in costumes.

Kids were welcomed to the free event at the Prien Lake Mall Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick or treating happened throughout the entire mall so participants could go from one end to the other collecting candy while playing games along the way.

Mall officials said they had nearly four thousand kids turn out last year and they estimate this year brought in thousands again.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Children and parents were in Halloween spirit at the Fall Harvest Festival in Lake Charles.
Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life
Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life
Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
boo-tastic
Boo-Tastic Bash