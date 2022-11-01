50/50 Thursdays
SWLA fire departments issue reminders about outdoor burning

(Source: MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Though we have seen some rain over the past few days, most of SWLA is still under a burn ban.

Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes remain under burn bans as of Oct. 31, but some fire departments are relaxing their restrictions.

The DeRidder Fire Department announced Monday that it would resume issuing burn permits within city limits.

The Houston River Fire Department said Sunday that the chief is allowing “very small contained fires in the evening for entertainment, such as roasting marshmallows,” in the department’s service area.

For an up-to-date map of which parishes are under burn bans, CLICK HERE.

