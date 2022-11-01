50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 31, 2022.

Kaylee Danielle Orr, 26, Reeves: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Chad David Williams, 48, Abbeville: Unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Valerie Ann Tabb, 39, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule V drug; contempt of court.

Chaninthorn Jenice Cuney, 40, Sulphur: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; property damage under $50,000.

Kevin Ray Achane, 57, Domestic abuse.

Sean Matthew Downs Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Amber Leigh Claunch, 31, Winsborough: Pedestrians on highways; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Light showers Tuesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers Tuesday, otherwise warmer weather ahead
Tropical Storm Lisa
TROPICS UPDATE: Tropical Storm Lisa moving across the Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
Children and parents were in Halloween spirit at the Fall Harvest Festival in Lake Charles.
Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life