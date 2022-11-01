SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 31, 2022.

Kaylee Danielle Orr, 26, Reeves: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Chad David Williams, 48, Abbeville: Unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Valerie Ann Tabb, 39, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule V drug; contempt of court.

Chaninthorn Jenice Cuney, 40, Sulphur: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; property damage under $50,000.

Kevin Ray Achane, 57, Domestic abuse.

Sean Matthew Downs Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Amber Leigh Claunch, 31, Winsborough: Pedestrians on highways; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

