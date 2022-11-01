McNeese returns to practice with a change at quarterback

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday coming off of a 1 point loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Today the team really focused on self discipline as Head Coach Gary Goff preached for his team to remain detail oriented. After practice ended he made it clear that he felt like his team was on the right track stating,” these guys have been working extremely hard the staff has been working extremely hard...To show some improvement to have some success to end the season would be great...This team has had a lot of adversity this season it’s just part of the game and we’re going to be better for it in the long run, but having some success at the end of the season would mean a lot to everyone”.

Over the weekend McNeese Coach Goff decided to make a change at Quarterback as the Cowboys took the field to take on the Lions. Walker Wood, who had played at wide receiver through the first 7 games of the season, made his first start under center for the Cowboys on Saturday.

Early on, the team clearly galvanized behind Wood as he threw his first career touchdown to Deonta McMahon in the second half to give McNeese to cut the Lions lead down to 1. The very next drive, he would then put the Cowboys on the board again, running for a 42 yard touchdown on the drive’s very first play. At the half the Cowboys led 20-14, and clearly were carrying some momentum behind the play of their new quarterback.

Coming out of the locker room McNeese picked up right where they left off, as Wood lead the Cowboys on a 5 play, 99 yard scoring drive. That put the Cowboys up 27-14 with just over 7 minutes left to go in the 3rd quarter. The Lions would then respond, as they put two scoring drives together in the second half. With 1:42 remaining in the game and McNeese trailing 28-27, Wood had one more chance to try to win the game. The drive started on their own 8 yard line, and Wood managed to get the Cowboys to the Southeastern 35 with 42 seconds to play. Unfortunately that was the furthest the offense would get, as on a 2nd and 10, Wood’s pass to Mason Pierce would just be out of reach as the ball tipped off his hands and was intercepted to effectively end the game.

Wood finished his first start with 203 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, and 2 total touchdowns. After Monday’s practice he stated, “it went well the good energy from Saturday I think we’re just going to try to keep building on that and I saw a little bit of that carry over into today’s practice, mondays are a little bit slower because everyone is recovering from the game Saturday so our Monday practices were a little bit easier but today was a good day”.

McNeese heads into this week (1-7) as they get ready to host Eastern Illinois Saturday at 7:00 pm.

