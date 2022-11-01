Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021

Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021.

Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to information from the King County Clerk of Court, it was Arabie who initiated the altercation. Sendejo said Arabie wanted him to watch his property, but Sendejo didn’t want to. The two got into a fight, during which Arabie pulled out what he believed to be a box cutter and began to cut him, Sendejo said.

However, after a short period of time, Sendejo had control of Arabie, who pleaded for his life, according to court documents.

“(Sendejo) assaulted (Arabie) in multiple ways for several minutes and after (Arabie) was no longer a threat to (Sendejo), (Sendejo) grabbed his knife from his sock, and stabbed and/or poked the victim a total of at least 18 times while the victim begged for the defendant not to kill him,” the documents read. “The defendant made several statements to law enforcement indicating that at the time he stabbed the victim, the victim was not a threat to the defendant; the defendant was “whooping his ass”, and the defendant had made the decision to not let the victim live.”

Sendejo had “multiple open bleeding wounds and cuts, including a large laceration that ran from the back of his neck down his left shoulder,” when police responded.

According to court documents, Sendejo has a history of violent offenses in City Hall Park. Sendejo was arrested in September 2020 for assault. The motive in that case was because the victim would not let Sendejo use his propane stove. He also was charged for an assault and robbery in April of 2021. The motive was because the victim was taking pictures of tents in the park.

The case sparked controversy as a nonprofit organization bailed Sendejo out of jail after an arraignment on May 5, 2021 reduced his bail from $50,000 to $5,000 for the assault and robbery.

Just a little over a month later, Sendejo murdered Arabie in the same park.

Sendejo is to be sentenced on Dec. 9.

