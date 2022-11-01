Lake Area residents react to uncivil discourse

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some politicians are being called out for allegedly mocking Nacy Pelosi or her husband or spreading misinformation about the recent break-in attack.

An alleged tweet by U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins appears to have been reported by Steve Herman, the Washinton Bureau Chief for Voice of America.

Here is the deleted tweet from @CaptClayHiggins, a member of @HomelandGOP. pic.twitter.com/2GRdhwiOvz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2022

That tweet from Higgins has since been deleted.

Others are also under fire for alleged social media posts.

We asked locals who were out celebrating the Halloween season what they thought about the political reaction to the attack.

One local, Bryan Gregg, says there are certain things you just don’t say, but it’s hard to say where exactly that line is, “One person’s line is not the next person’s line. So, who’s the person determining where that line should be drawn? There are the obvious things that are just way overboard and everybody knows it. There are certain things a normal American should not do.”

Gregg also says the so-called “cancel culture” just serves to keep the division.

“That’s my opinion. I think they jump too quick to cancel. Because the people who are canceling don’t think for one second they don’t have skeletons in their closet.”

Another local, Paige Langely, agrees.

“I really don’t think it’s cool to just make fun of people. But that’s just my personal opinion. I think cancel culture’s a little too much. If you don’t like it just move on. It’s not such a big deal. You don’t have to make such a big stink about it.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk have also been called out for their tweets on the attack. Musk has since deleted his tweet as well.

KPLC reached out to Clay Higgins by phone and email for a response but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.