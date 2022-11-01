HUD awards $7 million to Lake Charles for disaster recovery
Louisiana receives $841 million for housing
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $841 million to Louisiana for housing needs related to 2021 natural disasters.
The funds will be awarded as follows:
- $831,502,000 to the state
- $7,042,000 to Lake Charles
- $3,038,000 to Baton Rouge.
