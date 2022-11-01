HUD awards $7 million to Lake Charles for disaster recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $841 million to Louisiana for housing needs related to 2021 natural disasters.

The funds will be awarded as follows:

$831,502,000 to the state

$7,042,000 to Lake Charles

$3,038,000 to Baton Rouge.

