HUD awards $7 million to Lake Charles for disaster recovery

Louisiana receives $841 million for housing
In 2021, Louisiana faced Hurricane Ida, winter storms and floods, including the May 17 flood in Lake Charles.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $841 million to Louisiana for housing needs related to 2021 natural disasters.

The funds will be awarded as follows:

  • $831,502,000 to the state
  • $7,042,000 to Lake Charles
  • $3,038,000 to Baton Rouge.

