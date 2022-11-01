50/50 Thursdays
Houston bowling alley shooting kills 1, wounds 2

The person who was shot and killed at the Houston bowling alley hasn't been named by authorities.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A shooting outside a Houston bowling alley has killed one person early Tuesday, Houston authorities said.

Houston police said rappers TakeOff and Quavos of the rap group Migos were at the bowling alley for a private party at the time of the shooting, but authorities haven’t named the deceased victim, according to local media sources.

A group of about 40 to 50 people had gathered outside of the facility after it closed when the shooting started at around 2 a.m., KPRC said.

At least three people wee shot, with the deceased victim being shot in the head or neck, KHOU reported.

Two other victims went to nearby hospitals, KPRC said.

