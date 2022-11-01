50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT: Rain eases up through the evening as we finally get to see the sun on Wednesday

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Showers taper off through the evening
Showers taper off through the evening(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain will continue to lessen in coverage through the evening across Southwest Louisiana as our cloudy and rainy day comes to an end. Expect a few light sprinkles or patchy drizzle along with a cool damp evening to continue, but the rain amounts will be very minimal, barely measurable at all.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side through the evening and overnight, dropping into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds early on Wednesday will give way to return of sunshine through the day with afternoon highs tomorrow reaching the upper 70s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast

The next bigger chance of rain returns Friday night into Saturday ahead of our next front. Saturday in fact looks quite rainy, so go ahead now and be prepared for that if you have outdoor plans!

Tropical Storm Lisa
Tropical Storm Lisa(KPLC)

The tropics remain active despite no threats to the United States. Tropical Storm Lisa will make landfall at some point tomorrow over Belize in Central America as a category one hurricane.

Tropical Storm Martin
Tropical Storm Martin(KPLC)

In the meantime, Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the North Atlantic. It will not pose any threat to land as it jets off quickly toward the northeast away from the U.S.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

