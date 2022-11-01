50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT: Light rain to continue through the afternoon

By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hour by hour rain chances
Hour by hour rain chances(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A disturbance working across the northern Gulf of Mexico continues to send light rain up and across the Texas and Louisiana coastlines today and will continue through the afternoon before tapering off this evening. Rain amounts will remain low as these showers stay light through the afternoon. Use caution on the roads as most of the highways and interstates are wet.

Light rain continues through the afternoon
Light rain continues through the afternoon(KPLC)

Temperatures also stay a bit cooler thanks to the clouds and rain with afternoon highs only reaching the middle to upper 60s. This disturbance will continues to move eastward through the afternoon and evening with showers coming to an end by tonight.

Cooler temperatures through the day
Cooler temperatures through the day(KPLC)

Drier weather returns Wednesday, despite some lingering clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles early in the day. The next bigger chance of rain returns Friday night into Saturday ahead of our next front. Saturday in fact looks quite rainy, so go ahead now and be prepared for that if you have outdoor plans!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

