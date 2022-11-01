Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Children and parents were in Halloween spirit at the Fall Harvest Festival in Lake Charles.
The event had it all. Food, music, photo booths and plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters.
The main attraction were the costumes.
Face painter Susie Q, said that’s what the holiday is all about.
“I love children, I do this full-time and so I get to engage with children painting their faces, making balloons and just creating smiles wherever I can,” she said.
More than 100 children attended the event.
