Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Children and parents were in Halloween spirit at the Fall Harvest Festival in Lake Charles.

The event had it all. Food, music, photo booths and plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters.

The main attraction were the costumes.

Face painter Susie Q, said that’s what the holiday is all about.

“I love children, I do this full-time and so I get to engage with children painting their faces, making balloons and just creating smiles wherever I can,” she said.

More than 100 children attended the event.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.