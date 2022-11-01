Early voting wraps up in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When election time rolls around, many opt to cast their ballot early.

“When they walk in we can give them a sample ballot so they can look over that and that way they’re in and out. There’s not a long line right now so compared to what it’s going to be like on Tuesday I’d rather early vote than go stand in line on election day,”Calcasieu Parish Registrar Kim Fontenot said.

More than 12,000 early votes were cast, making up around 9% of Calcasieu Parish voters.

Fontenot said early voting has been a success.

“Early voting has been going very well, it’s been steady, today has been our lowest turnout, yesterday was our biggest,” Fontenot said.

From federal races to important local measures, voter Tina Whitley said it’s important for everyone to do their part.

“Well I think it’s important that we cast our vote and when there’s anything that we can do to insure that our vote gets out there then we need to do that,” Whitley said.

In Calcasieu Parish, there’s been a larger early voting turnout than in 2018. and mail-in ballots have also spiked.

“This year we tripled our mail-in ballots compared to people walking in so that’s what’s kind of strange,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot believes the primary reason is more seniors and college students are casting their ballots this year.

You can cast your ballot on election day on Nov. 8. To find voting information and ballot breakdowns, CLICK HERE.

