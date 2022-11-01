DOTD: Barge causes ‘minor structural damage’ to Ellender Bridge, roadway remains open

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tugboat pushing a barge struck the Ellender Bridge late Monday evening, causing “minor structural damage,” Department of Transportation officials said.

The damage did not affect the capacity of the bridge, though, Public Information Officer John Guidroz said in a statement.

“A damage assessment inspection was conducted Tuesday morning and as a result, the bridge will remain open to vehicle and marine traffic. “ he said.

There is no anticipated impact to weight limits on the bridge, but additional information is being sent to DOTD headquarters in Baton Rouge, he said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.