Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings

6th Annual Battle of the Bows
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The 6th annual Battle of the Bows Cajun fiddle contest returns to Jennings on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

The competition will be held at the Strand Theatre on 432 N. Main st. and is open to Cajun-style fiddle players of all ages and performance levels. There is no registration fee but the deadline to enter is Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The judging committee may accept late entries but no entries will be accepted after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be a cash prize awarded to the top three places in each age category with a $600 grand prize in the professional category.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The competition will be dedicated to the memory of Mr. Purvis L. Clement.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors 65 and older. They are on sale at the Jeff Davis Parish Visitor Center at I-10 park and the W.H. Tupper Museum on Main St.

To register to play, you can fill out a form online, call (337) 821-5521 or (337) 329-0106, or email dougdugas57@gmail.com.

