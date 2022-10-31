50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon Parish K9 finds body of hunter who apparently fell to his death from tree stand

Within half an hour of Bo’s arrival, the dog led the group to Lopez, who was found dead at the...
Within half an hour of Bo’s arrival, the dog led the group to Lopez, who was found dead at the base of his hunting stand, according to VPSO.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - A bloodhound with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office led deputies to the body of a missing hunter who apparently died after falling from his tree stand, authorities say.

Ronald Lopez, 63, of Scott, and his family were hunting in the Kisatchie National Forest in the Fullerton area, according to VPSO. Lopez’s family called the sheriff’s office Saturday after he did not return to their hunting camp by dark.

Deputies searched the area on foot with the help of volunteers, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the U.S. Forestry Service, Beauregard Parish deputies and VPSO bloodhound Bo, according to VPSO.

Within half an hour of Bo’s arrival, the dog led the group to Lopez, who was found dead at the base of his hunting stand, according to VPSO.

It appears that a chain malfunctioned on the stand, causing Lopez to fall and be fatally injured, according to VPSO.

Sheriff Sam Craft commends everyone who helped in the search and offers condolences to the family and friends of Ronald Lopez.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Halloween Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible Tuesday, otherwise warmer weather ahead
Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country,...
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Lake Charles native, Carl Abram, turns event center into a haunted house on Broad Street.
Lake Charles native turns event center into a haunted house
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be raising money for charity for those participating in...
CPSO: Deputies participants in No Shave November