Vernon Parish K9 finds body of hunter who apparently fell to his death from tree stand

Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - A bloodhound with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office led deputies to the body of a missing hunter who apparently died after falling from his tree stand, authorities say.

Ronald Lopez, 63, of Scott, and his family were hunting in the Kisatchie National Forest in the Fullerton area, according to VPSO. Lopez’s family called the sheriff’s office Saturday after he did not return to their hunting camp by dark.

Deputies searched the area on foot with the help of volunteers, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the U.S. Forestry Service, Beauregard Parish deputies and VPSO bloodhound Bo, according to VPSO.

Within half an hour of Bo’s arrival, the dog led the group to Lopez, who was found dead at the base of his hunting stand, according to VPSO.

It appears that a chain malfunctioned on the stand, causing Lopez to fall and be fatally injured, according to VPSO.

Sheriff Sam Craft commends everyone who helped in the search and offers condolences to the family and friends of Ronald Lopez.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.