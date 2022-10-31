Three Allen Parish tax renewals on Nov. 8 ballot

(WSAW)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- There are three tax renewals on the Nov. 8 ballot for Allen Parish voters, including a parish-wide continuance of a courthouse and jail maintenance tax.

Parishwide courthouse & jail maintenance continuance

A tax continuance for maintenance and capital improvements to the Allen Parish courthouse and jail is a 4-mill property tax expected to bring in $496,000 per year, over 10 years.

Parish officials say the continuance is vital to the continuing operation of the courthouse and jail.

The tax “accounts for 100% of the revenue required to maintain these buildings, house your Judicial system, and provide funding for supporting staff and services,” according to information released by the Allen Parish Police Jury.

Breakdown of the Allen Parish Police Jury courthouse and jail maintenance tax as provided by...
Breakdown of the Allen Parish Police Jury courthouse and jail maintenance tax as provided by the police jury.(Allen Parish Police Jury)

Road District No. 5 continuance: The 5.3-mill property tax continuance is for the maintenance of roads in Ward 5 in the Oakdale area.

The tax is expected to bring in $319,000 per year over a 10-year period.

Allen Parish Police Jury officials said the tax accounts for nearly 31 percent of the annual road budget in the Road District 5 area.

“It is important to note that Road District 5 makes every effort to reduce its ‘soft costs’ and return the taxpayers money as physical road work and roadway improvements,” the parish said in a post. “In fact, 70% of the funds collected in the 2021 budget year will be returned to the taxpayers as physical assets and improvements to the Road District 5 roadway system.”

Allen Parish Police Jury breakdown of the District 5 road tax on the Nov. 8 election.
Allen Parish Police Jury breakdown of the District 5 road tax on the Nov. 8 election.(Allen Parish Police Jury)

Fire Protection District No. 1 continuation: The 6.47-mill property tax is expected to bring in $23,000 per year, for a period of 10 years.

While the tax is a continuation, it is an increase of .17 mills to the current 6.30-mill fire tax currently in place.

The tax provides funds for constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities including fire protection fees. The tax also funds the acquisition of fire trucks, the cost of water for fire protection, and any charges for fire hydrant rentals and services.

Wondering what a mill is and how it applies to your property taxes?

First off, a mill is one-tenth of one cent.

Calcasieu’s Tax Assessor Wendy Aguillard gave us an explanation in 2016.

Using the 4-mill courthouse & jail maintenance proposition as an example, let’s say your home is valued at $100,000.

Take your property value, subtract any exemptions: $100,000 - $75,000 (homestead) = $25,000.

The assessed value of your property will be 10 percent : $25,000 x .10 = $2,500.

Now, multiply by the millage rate: $2,500 x 4 mills = $10,000.

Divide by 1,000: $10,150 divided by 1,000 = $10 per year.

