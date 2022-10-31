SWLA Arrest Report: Oct. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 30, 2022.

Ryan Lynn Taylor, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession (2 counts); Schedule IV possession.

April Nicole Oquinn, 40, Ragley: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Isaiah Dwayne Celestine, 22, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.

Samuel Bradley Walker, 56, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent (4 counts); Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle while license is suspended; switched license plate.

Alex Joseph Mitchell, 45, Lake Charles; Schedule II possession.

Xavier Patrick Broussard, 28, Sulphur: Third-offense OWI; operating vehicle while license suspended.

Nathan Lizane Bilbo, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim.

Noah Joseph Pellerin, 19, Starks: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Tranese Nicole Jones, 37, Sulphur: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Kevin Patrick McFatter, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts); out-of-state detainer; Schedule II possession; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Jerry Lee Toliver, 50, Sulphur: Attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); simple battery.

Davis Paul Richard, 60, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent (2 counts); drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; money laundering; carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Neal Lloyd Smith, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 counts); unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle.

Zoey Paige Milliron, 24, Sulphur: Failure to seek assistance; Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession (2 counts); contempt of court; Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia.

Jimmie Ray Botley, 34, Elton: Instate detainer.

Jose Gonzales-Lopez, 53, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice.

Summer Jane Washington, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.