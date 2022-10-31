Sabine Parish man convicted in January crash that injured two teenage girls

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Justice has been served for two teenage sisters who received serious injuries in a collision with a drunk driver on January 26.

Ronald Lynn Graves, 54, of Sabine Parish was travelling south in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 171 between Anacoco and Hornbeck around 6:00 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Graves narrowly missed multiple vehicles, including a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent, while travelling several miles in the wrong direction.

Graves, along with the two sisters, were transported to medical facilities for treatment. Medical staff determined Graves was under the influence of alcohol, and he was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail upon release.

The two sisters suffered injuries that will present life-long challenges, according to the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Graves pled guilty to two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring and one count of DWI.

