Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program.

Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof.

All submissions will be considered, and Reed’s Metals’ team will vote to select the winning submission.

Submissions will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20 and the winner will be announced from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.

Reed’s Metals plans to have all new roofs installed by Christmas.

For rules and to submit a nomination, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.