Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof

This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in...
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program.

Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof.

All submissions will be considered, and Reed’s Metals’ team will vote to select the winning submission.

Submissions will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20 and the winner will be announced from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.

Reed’s Metals plans to have all new roofs installed by Christmas.

For rules and to submit a nomination, CLICK HERE.

