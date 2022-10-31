50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles native turns event center into a haunted house

By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Halloween, a Lake Charles native returned from his new home in San Diego, Calif., and turned an old building on Broad Street into a haunted house.

Carl Abram returned to the Lake Area to bring a good scare to the community by using his and co-creator Stacy Moore’s experiences as escape room artists to make this haunted attraction a hit.

The inside haunted house is made up of multiple rooms with different scenes to ensure a good spook.

“I have been in the haunt industry for the last 25 years. So I have a lot of knowledge and I have always been into haunted houses,” says Abram.

The two escape room designers decided to use local talent to make the scary event come to life.

Local resident and haunted house actor Darrion Lewis told KPLC how exciting it is to bring something to Lake Charles during the holiday season.

“It’s been Incredible. I’m glad that kids can have something to do, come over here,” says Lewis. “They can get a little scare, have some fun, get laughs. We’re here to entertain you and we’re having a time ourselves, it’s just a very good idea.”

The haunted house at 2336 Broad St. is open from 7-11 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

There is also a free Halloween event for kids from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween where all the lights will be on and candy will be handed out.

