Green Coast Enterprises redeveloping historic Lake Charles building

Green Coast Enterprises touring the site with Mayor Nic Hunter and members of the Lake Charles...
Green Coast Enterprises touring the site with Mayor Nic Hunter and members of the Lake Charles Development Authority.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises is investing $16 million into the redevelopment of a historic building in downtown Lake Charles.

The three-story, 40,000 square foot building residing in the 700 block of Ryan Street used to be home to Luna Live and Zephyrs.

Green Coast Enterprises redeveloping historic Lake Charles building(KPLC)

The investment looks to transform the vacant building into a space with food and beverage tenants on the ground floor and office space in the upper floors.

“We found a beautiful, historic building on the Ryan Street corridor that we get to return to commerce. It’s the perfect project for us. As with all Green Coast developments, partnerships with local businesses and building green are important to us and this project will exemplify those qualities,” Green Coast CEO Jackie Dadakis said.

Green Coast recently toured the site with Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Green Coast Enterprises to the City of Lake Charles. Their reputation and track record is stellar, and we are honored to have them invest in Lake Charles,” Hunter said.

Interested tenants can contact Rafe Rabalais, Vice President of Real Estate Development for Green Coast, at rafe@greencoastenterprises.com

Construction is planned to begin next year with completion in the summer of 2024.

