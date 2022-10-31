50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible Tuesday, otherwise warmer weather ahead

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our Halloween evening filled with great weather for the trick-or-treaters, look for temperatures throughout the evening to continue dropping through the 60s and eventually 50s for lows first thing Tuesday morning with another round of fog possible in spots. The rain chances hold off this evening despite some clouds from time to time that will continue.

Showers stay mainly south Tuesday
Showers stay mainly south Tuesday(KPLC)

As we head into our Tuesday, a disturbance moving off the coast of Texas will push across the northern Gulf of Mexico and could spark a few showers through the day, mainly for the areas south of I-10 and the coastal parishes. Some indications are that this rain could stay south of the coast entirely, which is also a possibility thus the low rain chances in the forecast.

Front brings good rain chances on Saturday
Front brings good rain chances on Saturday(KPLC)

Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday, carrying morning temperatures out of the 50s and into the 80s by afternoon. Looking at the longer range, a front works through the area on Saturday, bringing our best rain chances of the week! It won’t knock down temperatures significantly but a push of cooler air looks to finally arrive by the middle part of next week.

Tropical Storm Lisa
Tropical Storm Lisa(KPLC)

Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the southern Caribbean Sea and is moving westward toward Central America with landfall expected near Belize by the middle of this week. It poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or to the U.S. Hurricane season officially ends November 30.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

