Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities.

The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale.

“We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable internet in addition to best-in-class service to their residents and businesses,” Chris Eldredge, Fastwyre CEO said.

Fastwyre is delivering internet speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second with its fiber-optic network.

