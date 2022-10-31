Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities.
The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale.
“We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable internet in addition to best-in-class service to their residents and businesses,” Chris Eldredge, Fastwyre CEO said.
Fastwyre is delivering internet speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second with its fiber-optic network.
For more information about Fastwyre Broadband, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.