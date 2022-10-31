50/50 Thursdays
CPSO: Deputies participants in No Shave November

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be raising money for charity for those participating in No Shave November.(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be raising money for charity by participating in No Shave November.

No Shave November is a nationwide effort that raises awareness and funds to fight against cancer.

“Our policy normally prohibits facial hair; other than permitted mustaches,” says Sheriff Tony Mancuso.  “For the month of November, I am suspending that policy for deputies who choose to donate and allowing them to forgo shaving while simultaneously raising money for charity.  We have also added some stipulations for the women, as well, if they would like to participate.  This is a fun way to build comradery and have a friendly competition.  This will be the first year our department has participated and I am hoping it will be successful and something we can continue doing each year.”

CPSO deputies can donate any amount they wish to participate, and a portion of the money will be donated to the American Cancer Society and a local nonprofit.

“This is the first year our department has participated. I hope it’s a successful turnout so that we can continue this effort every year,” Mancuso said.

