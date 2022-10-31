50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bird flu discovered in SWLA waterfowl

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory discovered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza...
The National Veterinary Services Laboratory discovered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in southwest Louisiana(LDWF)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National Veterinary Services Laboratory discovered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in southwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Center for Disease Control considers bird flu a low risk for public health, but recommends avoiding contact with infected birds, LDWF said.

Hunters are reminded that equipment can transport the virus.

General safety guidelines for hunters include:

  • Do not handle or eat sick game.
  • Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
  • Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling and cleaning game.
  • When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that were exposed to game with hot soapy water and a 10% bleach solution.
  • Do not eat, drink or consume tobacco products while handling animals.
  • All game should be cooked thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 165° F.
  • Avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.
  • Hunters should not feed organs, viscera or carcasses to retrievers or leave carcasses to be consumed by other wildlife.

Hunters who hunt waterfowl and have backyard poultry can download an added biosecurity measures pamphlet HERE.

HPAI has been detected in wild birds and domestic poultry in 49 states. Nearly 48 million domestic and over 3,000 wild birds have died from bird flu.

Waterfowl can become sick and die from bird flu, but many birds are carriers and show no clinical signs of infection.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted in Elizabeth
Knees are one of the most abused, broken and damaged joints in the body, and a new technique is...
Health Headlines: Software helps surgeons perform more precise knee replacements
Knees are one of the most abused, broken and damaged joints in the body, and a new technique is...
Health Headlines: Software helps surgeons perform more precise knee replacements
Three Allen Parish tax renewals on Nov. 8 ballot