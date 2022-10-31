Bird flu discovered in SWLA waterfowl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National Veterinary Services Laboratory discovered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in southwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Center for Disease Control considers bird flu a low risk for public health, but recommends avoiding contact with infected birds, LDWF said.

Hunters are reminded that equipment can transport the virus.

General safety guidelines for hunters include:

Do not handle or eat sick game.

Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling and cleaning game.

When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that were exposed to game with hot soapy water and a 10% bleach solution.

Do not eat, drink or consume tobacco products while handling animals.

All game should be cooked thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 165° F.

Avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.

Hunters should not feed organs, viscera or carcasses to retrievers or leave carcasses to be consumed by other wildlife.

Hunters who hunt waterfowl and have backyard poultry can download an added biosecurity measures pamphlet HERE.

HPAI has been detected in wild birds and domestic poultry in 49 states. Nearly 48 million domestic and over 3,000 wild birds have died from bird flu.

Waterfowl can become sick and die from bird flu, but many birds are carriers and show no clinical signs of infection.

