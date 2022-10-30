TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. Currently, the system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

PTC 15 will be steered westward across the Caribbean by an area of high pressure to its’ north. As it does, conditions around the storm may allow it to intensify close to or attain hurricane strength down the road. The good news for us is that this track will bring it close to the southern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and Central America where it is likely to dissipate. Thus, it poses NO threat to SW Louisiana at this time though we’ll monitor it in case anything changes. So lets enjoy some nice weather later this week!

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

