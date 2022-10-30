50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana

This Halloween features dry weather and high's in the 70's before some scattered showers arrive Tuesday
By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center.  This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly.  Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. Currently, the system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

PTC 15 will be steered westward across the Caribbean by an area of high pressure to its’ north.  As it does, conditions around the storm may allow it to intensify close to or attain hurricane strength down the road.  The good news for us is that this track will bring it close to the southern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and Central America where it is likely to dissipate.  Thus, it poses NO threat to SW Louisiana at this time though we’ll monitor it in case anything changes.  So lets enjoy some nice weather later this week!

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No spooky weather for Halloween, some showers Tuesday
This Halloween features dry weather and high's in the 70's before some scattered showers arrive...
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great Halloween weather, rain returns for Tuesday
We'll have great weather for Halloween before some more scattered showers and storms Tuesday
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast