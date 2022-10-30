50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl.

Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit.

Live music and a variety of vendors were also there for everyone to enjoy.

“I think it’s good for the community where people come out and enjoy it and it’s just a way to get out and have a little bit of fun,” local resident Paul Chandler said.

For a full list of Halloween events, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles annual Candy Crawl
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No spooky weather for Halloween, some showers Tuesday
A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff.
One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 29, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2022