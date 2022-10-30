Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl.

Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit.

Live music and a variety of vendors were also there for everyone to enjoy.

“I think it’s good for the community where people come out and enjoy it and it’s just a way to get out and have a little bit of fun,” local resident Paul Chandler said.

For a full list of Halloween events, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.