SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2022

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 29, 2022.

Fernando Montez, 25, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple battery; flight from an officer; federal detainer.

Jon Mark Maxie, 36, Sulphur: Interfering with emergency communication; domestic abuse battery.

Immanuel Joseph Friddle, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jamie Garrett Stratton, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; operating vehicle with suspended license; probation detainer.

Donovan James Lee, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Christopher Sylvester Taylor, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule I drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Kemond Anthony Brooks, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force or violence; drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.

