One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff.

Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks was travelling west on LA 378 when he struck the back of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Derek Senegal.

The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle, Senegal said. He received life-threatening injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Toxicology samples were submitted and impairment is suspected, Senegal said.

The crash remains under investigation.

