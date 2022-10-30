McNeese losing streak continues after loss to Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Saturday night as they hosted the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The game started out with a new face at quarterback for McNeese, as Walker Wood ran out with the offense for the first drive of the game. Early in the first the Cowboys would put together a really good good drive that would end with a Deonta McMahon touchdown to put the cowboys up 6-0.

The Lions would answer back though as quarterback Cephus Johnson would find his wide receiver C.J. Turner for a 33 yard touchdown. Southeastern would then put together another good drive as they would move the ball methodically up the field and would find the end zone again by way of wide receiver Maurice Massey to make it 14-6 Lions.

Wood and the Cowboys offense would strike back quick with this pass to Jalen Johnson for 19 yards. That would put McNeese in the red zone and set up McMahon for his second touchdown of the game. McNeese would add an interception and then another McMahon touchdown to make it 20-14 at the half.

In the 2nd half, Southeastern would take control as they held the Cowboys offense to only 7 points. The Lions offense would add 2 touchdowns, one through the air and another on the ground as they would go on to beat McNeese 28-27.

The Cowboys have now lost 4 straight games in a row, and have a record of (1-7) on the season. They will look to bounce back from the close loss as they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers next Saturday at 7 pm.

